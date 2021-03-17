BBC News

Two boys arrested after car driven wrong way on M6 near Lancaster

image captionThe car was seen by drivers driving south on the northbound carriageway (stock image)

Two boys have been arrested after police stopped a car being driven south on the M6's northbound carriageway.

Lancashire Police said drivers reported a Mercedes passing them in the wrong direction on the motorway between Junction 34 and 35 near Lancaster at about 07:40 GMT.

The car was stopped following a police chase, with the driver and passenger being arrested as they tried to flee.

The boys, aged 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A force spokesman said traffic on the motorway was "stopped for a short time while we dealt with the incident", but had since been released.

"We would like to thank everyone who was affected for their patience and understanding," he added.

