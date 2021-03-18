BBC News

Bomb disposal team called to Chorley hand grenade find

Published
image copyright@ChorleyPolice
image captionOfficers were pictured at the scene in Chorley

A bomb disposal team has been called to deal with a suspected hand grenade found in Lancashire.

The explosive was found close to the former Botany Bay shopping centre in Chorley earlier.

A statement from Lancashire Police said: "A cordon is in place and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is aware and attending. We will update you with more information in due course."

No further details about the explosive or its potential dangers were released.

