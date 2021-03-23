Susan Waring: Murder accused denies assaulting other women
A Lancashire man accused of murdering his partner has denied violently assaulting four other women.
Alan Edwards, 48, of Blackburn Road in Darwen, denies murdering Susan Waring, 45, who he claims he last saw when she left his flat in in January 2019.
The prosecution at Preston Crown Court described Mr Edwards as a "bully" with other alleged assaults dating back to the 1990s.
Mr Edwards also denies assault and threatening behaviour.
He told the jury he had not assaulted any of the women, including allegations of headbutting, strangling and punching.
Earlier in the trial one woman testified that she was tortured with Mr Edwards' pet ferret, who gnawed at her leg wounds, said to have been caused by the defendant kicking her with steel toe-capped boots.
But under cross examination Mr Edwards laughed as his barrister, John Jones QC, asked him if he had ever set a ferret on her.
He said: "You would find it hard to set a ferret on somebody."
The jury heard Mr Edwards had been jailed previously for offences including burglary, handling stolen goods, affray and wounding.
In one conviction from 2001, the court heard, he punched a man to the ground, kicked him and left him unconscious.
Mr Edwards said he beat the man after discovering he had set fire to a relative's house years earlier, and had acted when his victim "jumped him" with two others.
Ms Waring was reported missing by her mother several days after Mr Edwards said he last saw her but she remains missing with no evidence to prove she is alive, despite extensive police inquiries.
The trial continues.