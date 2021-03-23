BBC News

Covid: Thousands of candles lit at Blackburn Cathedral

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionIn total 4,161 candles are being lit at Blackburn Cathedral to represent all those who died with Covid in Lancashire

More than 4,000 candles have been lit at Blackburn Cathedral to remember those who have died with Covid-19 in the past year.

The service included a minute's silence at 12:00 GMT as part of the national day of reflection to mark one year since the UK's first lockdown.

In total 4,161 candles are being lit at the cathedral.

Dean of Blackburn Peter Owen-Jones said they "wanted to do something positive" to honour those who lost their lives.

image copyrightReuters
image captionThe service included a minute's silence at 12:00
image copyrightReuters
image captionDean of Blackburn Peter Owen-Jones said they wanted to do something positive to mark the anniversary

Leading the socially-distanced service, he said: "Every single person has been affected in some way, shape or form in this last year.

"We wanted to do something positive to remember those who have died, who are grieving and those who are still ill and also those who have been supporting them."

Lancashire landmarks including Blackpool Tower and County Hall in Preston will be lit up in yellow at sunset as part of the commemorations.

