Scratched Colne mugger jailed after DNA found in nails
A mugger caught via DNA found in the fingernails of his victim, who had scratched his face to fend him off, has received a 10-year jail sentence.
Lancashire Police said John Davis, 41, threatened the woman at knifepoint but was foiled when she pulled his facemask down to scratch him.
The 59-year-old woman was attacked as she walked to a cash machine in Colne.
At Burnley Crown Court Davis admitted attempted robbery with a blade and possessing class A drugs.
The court sentenced Davis, of Argyle Street, Colne, to seven years in jail, with a further three years on extended licence after a judge deemed him to be dangerous, police said.
Det Con James Jankovski, of Burnley CID, said: "It is only through luck rather than judgement that the victim in this case wasn't seriously injured.
"I want to praise her courage both on the morning of the incident and during the court process."
The woman was walking to a cash machine close to Sainsbury's supermarket in Windy Bank when Davis jumped her from behind with a knife, threatening to stab or cut her if she did not give him money.
She told him she had no money and managed to pull down his face mask before he pulled her backwards to the floor and tried to kick her in the head.
Davis fled when the victim screamed for help.
A police dog tracked his scent to Belgrave Road, where a black face mask was found on a fence.
His DNA from the inside of that mask matched that under his victim's fingernails.