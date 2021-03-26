Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust told to improve patient safety
The trust that runs Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been told it needs to improve staffing and patient safety.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said changes were needed across urgent and emergency care, medical care services and the stroke unit.
The hospital trust's chief executive Kevin McGee said the unannounced visit came during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in January.
He said it meant services were "incredibly pressured".
The CQC said the inspection was in response to concerns from staff and patients.
It has told Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to look at "patient flow" so services could be accessed "in a prompt and timely way".
The trust must also ensure there are enough qualified medical staff on shift.
The inspection team also found some outstanding practice including work by an advanced paramedic who liaised with the mental health team to assess patients before they were admitted to hospital.
The trust has won an award for its work for victims of rape who attended the emergency department and has appointed an independent domestic violence advisor.
The CQC's deputy chief inspector for the north, Ann Ford, said inspectors found "there was effective senior leadership of doctors and nurses".
"Junior doctors informed us that they felt supported and that consultants were open and easy to speak to," she said.
"Inspectors found that the atmosphere, while busy, was calm and staff were aware of their roles and what they needed to do."
Mr McGee said the trust had an "action plan" in place to improve.
