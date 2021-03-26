Covid: Lytham Festival cancelled for second year
- Published
Lytham Festival has been cancelled for the second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The five-night open-air music event on Lytham Green in Lancashire has been rescheduled for 29 June to 3 July 2022.
Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and Diana Ross are all set to appear.
Organisers Dan Cuffe and Peter Taylor said they "strived to make it happen in 2021" but it was not possible due to restrictions on international travel.
"We are now in the process of making some big plans for Lytham Festival's triumphant return next year. Please stick with us," they said.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS for their extraordinary efforts in rolling out the vaccine, as well as thanking all of you for your patience and for keeping the spirit of Lytham Festival alive until we can return to The Green."
They said tickets would automatically be transferred to 2022.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk