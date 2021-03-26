Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner candidates
Elections for Police and Crime Commissioners (PCC) will be held across England, including in Lancashire, on 6 May.
PCCs are elected representatives who work to ensure police forces are run effectively and efficiently.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and are intended to bring a public voice to policing.
Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus and so they are now due to take place this year.
Here is the list of declared candidates for Lancashire, in alphabetical order:
- Neil Darby Liberal Democrats
- Clive Grunshaw Labour
- Andrew Snowden Conservative