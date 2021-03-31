Blackpool stabbing: Man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death at a home in Blackpool.
The body of Simone Ambler, 49, was found on Dinmore Avenue in the Grange Park area of the town at 21:30 GMT on Monday.
A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was stab wounds.
Donald Payne, 62, of Dinmore Avenue, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.
