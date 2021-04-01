Lancashire Police: Chris Rowley takes over as chief constable
- Published
Lancashire's new chief constable says he wants his force to be "accessible, visible and responsive".
Chris Rowley, who joins from Humberside Police where he was deputy chief constable, succeeds Andy Rhodes, who is retiring after 30 years.
In a BBC Radio Lancashire interview, Mr Rowley, 52, said he knows he has "big shoes to fill" but was "really excited" to start his new role.
He said linking with communities would help "break the cycle of offending".
'Community'
Mr Rowle, said the coronavirus pandemic had put barriers in the way of engaging with local people.
"Once the restrictions are reducing, my officers can get out there and link with the community even more.
"We're putting another 210 officers out during the next financial year. Ninety-two of them are committed to neighbourhood policing and another 96 will be detectives," he said.
Mr Rowley previously had leadership roles at West Yorkshire Police and is a former head of the Regional Organised Crime Unit for Yorkshire and the Humber.
