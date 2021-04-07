Susan Waring: Murderer urged to reveal 'where our beloved is'
The family of a woman who was killed by her boyfriend have called on him to reveal where her body is as he was jailed for life for her murder.
Alan Edwards, 48, was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years at Preston Crown Court for the murder of Susan Waring, whose body has never been found.
He had claimed he last saw her outside his flat in Darwen on 30 January 2019.
In a statement, her family said their "one final request" was for him "to tell us where our beloved Susan is".
Ms Waring was last seen shopping with Edwards in Darwen on 29 January.
Edwards, who denied being violent with his girlfriend during the trial, claimed during his trial that he kissed her goodbye a day later and never saw her again.
Ms Waring's mother reported her missing several days later but her whereabouts are still unknown.
