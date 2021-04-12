Covid: Blackpool tourism's £1m boost for recovery
A £1m cash boost to help Blackpool's tourism industry recover from the "near-catastrophic effects of the pandemic" has been announced.
Blackpool Council said a marketing campaign to bring visitors to the town would help traders recoup some losses due to England's lockdowns.
It comes as attractions such as Blackpool Pleasure Beach reopen as restrictions ease.
Shops and outdoor hospitality have also opened for business once again.
The investment will include a TV advertising campaign to promote Blackpool in 2022 and the creation of a Tourism Business Improvement District, the council said.
It will see the council working more closely together with VisitBlackpool, businesses and other community groups.
Blackpool Zoo said visitor numbers were limited, indoor areas would remain closed and staff would be wearing personal protective equipment.
Meanwhile, the Pleasure Beach's measures include a cap on visitors, masks and daily temperature checks for staff.
The town will also host more Christmas events to provide a "strong finish to the year" alongside the two-month extension of the Blackpool Illuminations, which will now shine from 3 September until 3 January.
Gillian Campbell, cabinet member for tourism, said."The last 12 months of lockdowns and tier restrictions have had a devastating impact."
Following the recent cancellation of this summer's Blackpool Air Show which attracts up to 100,000 visitors, she warned of "some difficult months ahead".
"It is going to take time for businesses to recover from the significant losses they have incurred," she added.
Head of tourism Philip Welsh said last month it could take "three to five years before we get back to pre-Covid levels".