Wyre personal trainers to be charged for beach and park classes
Personal trainers are to be charged for holding outdoor classes on council land, including parks and beaches, an authority has confirmed.
Lancashire's Wyre Council said it would bring in a £25 annual permit from 2022.
A spokeswoman said the scheme, which will be trialled as a free permit in 2021, would avoid clashes with local sports teams and events.
Trainers in the area have expressed concern that the passes will increase in price annually.
The council said the number of permits issued would depend on demand, the amount already approved for an area and any conflicts with other land users.
The permits will cover personal training, physical fitness, martial arts, circuit training and the use of outdoor gym equipment for up to an hour with no more than 12 people per session.
Permit holders will need to hold an appropriate qualification in personal fitness, be fully insured and have liability for the safety of the participants.
Gym owner Mikey Moon, who oversees 10 personal trainers, said a £25 fee was affordable, but people were "concerned the council might be tempted to make big increases in the future as as source of income".
Mr Moon, who owns Fortitude Fitness in Poulton, added he would also like to know "what we are actually getting for this permit [as] some of the parks can become like ploughed fields".
A council spokeswoman said the authority was "piloting how the permit scheme works and will look to introduce a small admin fee from next year if the scheme works well".
She added that it would enable the council "to highlight the best spaces to use and the wide variety of outdoor venues that they have for this type of positive use".