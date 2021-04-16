Covid impact on Blackpool's arts scene to be assessed
An assessment of the impact of the Covid pandemic on Blackpool's arts scene is to be carried out.
Venues have been unable to operate during lockdowns, and social distancing will mean many will have capacity reduced as they reopen.
Supporting culture is "of key importance", a report to Blackpool Council's tourism committee said.
The resort is to receive a £1m cash boost to help recovery from the "near-catastrophic effects of the pandemic".
While government and Arts Council grants have been handed out to support the sector, there is still uncertainty ahead with many businesses expecting to operate under restrictions when they can reopen, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Grand Theatre's capacity will be reduced from 1,053 to 350 if one-metre social distancing is required.
A report to the council's tourism, economy and communities scrutiny committee said: "In Blackpool, a variety of cultural venues have been required to close and could be at risk due to reduced trading revenues during enforced closure, and continuing restrictions when allowed to open.
"Maintaining and supporting the cultural sector in Blackpool is of key importance to the town's economic and social wellbeing.
"The full impact of Covid-related restrictions on the cultural sector in Blackpool is unknown as the country cautiously emerges out of lockdown in line with the government's roadmap to recovery."
The Cultural Services Team will measure the impact on short-term viability and longer term sustainability from a cross section of organisations and self-employed creatives such as visual artists and dancers.