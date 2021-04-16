BBC News

Skelmersdale attack: Man jailed for shooting spree in house

image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionThomas Anderson, 22, has been jailed for 20 years

A "dangerous and violent" man who went on a shooting spree at a house, injuring three men, has been jailed for 20 years.

The shooting happened at a property in Skelmersdale, Lancashire in October 2019.

Thomas Anderson, 22, of no fixed address, admitted attempted murder, assault and a firearms offence at Preston Crown Court in February.

The injured men, aged 22, 46 and 47, made a full recovery, police said.

Det Insp Steve Monk said it was "pure luck that nobody was killed".

Detectives said Anderson had taken a handgun in to a house in the Belfield area and shot the three men then ran out and left the scene on his bike.

image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionAnderson was seen on CCTV leaving the area on his bike

He ordered a taxi to take him to Upholland railway station and then got another taxi, using a different name.

Anderson's red coat was found at the railway station and a bullet case and gun shot residue was discovered in the pocket.

A mobile phone linked to Anderson was also found near the jacket, police said.

Det Insp Monk said the attack was "targeted and deliberate" and he believed Anderson "had a grievance against one of the victims.

"It is clear that [he] is dangerous and a very violent offender," he added.

