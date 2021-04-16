Skelmersdale attack: Man jailed for shooting spree in house
- Published
A "dangerous and violent" man who went on a shooting spree at a house, injuring three men, has been jailed for 20 years.
The shooting happened at a property in Skelmersdale, Lancashire in October 2019.
Thomas Anderson, 22, of no fixed address, admitted attempted murder, assault and a firearms offence at Preston Crown Court in February.
The injured men, aged 22, 46 and 47, made a full recovery, police said.
Det Insp Steve Monk said it was "pure luck that nobody was killed".
Detectives said Anderson had taken a handgun in to a house in the Belfield area and shot the three men then ran out and left the scene on his bike.
He ordered a taxi to take him to Upholland railway station and then got another taxi, using a different name.
Anderson's red coat was found at the railway station and a bullet case and gun shot residue was discovered in the pocket.
A mobile phone linked to Anderson was also found near the jacket, police said.
Det Insp Monk said the attack was "targeted and deliberate" and he believed Anderson "had a grievance against one of the victims.
"It is clear that [he] is dangerous and a very violent offender," he added.
