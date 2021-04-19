Facebook 'love rival' row murder: Fleetwood man jailed for life
- Published
A "jealous" man who murdered a man after they "exchanged abusive messages" on Facebook about whether they were love rivals has been jailed.
Rhys Austin, 23, stabbed Danny Wise in Fleetwood at about 08:00 BST on 24 June, Lancashire Police said.
The force said they had argued online over Austin's mistaken belief the 32-year-old was interested in his partner.
Austin was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to life and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said the attack by Austin, of Broadwater Avenue in Fleetwood, had been "a crime driven by jealousy".
"Rhys Austin had grown suspicious after wrongly believing Danny Wise had an interest in his girlfriend," he said.
He said the men exchanged messages on Facebook, which had culminated in Austin cycling to Mr Wise's workplace to confront him.
Austin had been "armed with a hammer and also a knife which he had hidden within his clothing", the officer said, but added that he had "tried to give the impression he had no weapons as he discarded the hammer to the floor".
"This was a deliberate attempt to lure Mr Wise into the alleyway for a fight," he said.
"Once there, he quickly produced a knife from his clothing and launched a savage and fatal attack, stabbing him once in the neck."
Mr Wise's work colleagues disarmed the 23-year-old and restrained him until police arrived to arrest him.
Mr Wise was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but later died.
Det Ch Insp Willis said Austin's actions "were fuelled by jealous rage and it is clear to me he is a dangerous and violent individual".
"He and Danny had clearly fallen out over social media and exchanged abusive messages, but it was him and him alone who decided to arm himself, attend Danny's place of work and carry out this cowardly attack," he added.