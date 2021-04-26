Coronation Street: New storyline inspired by murdered girl
The mother of a woman who was murdered for dressing as a goth said it means "a huge amount" to work with Coronation Street in a storyline on hate crime.
Sophie Lancaster, 20, died in hospital 13 days after an unprovoked attack in a park in Bacup, Lancashire, in 2007.
The ITV soap will tackle the issue when characters Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin are subjected to an unprovoked violent attack.
The "incredibly hard-hitting" storyline will air next month.
Ms Lancaster's mother Sylvia set up the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in her daughter's memory to focus on creating respect for, and understanding of, subcultures.
She said: "I know first-hand the abuse, harassment and violence that alternative people suffer.
"Hate crime is usually directed at already stigmatised and minority groups and Sophie was assaulted three times before that final, sustained and brutal attack that took her life - but she never reported the earlier assaults.
"Coronation Street covering this issue means such a huge amount to me.
"We want alternative people to know that they shouldn't be putting up with this prejudice and intolerance, and they should report it."
Producer Iain MacLeod said: "This incredibly hard-hitting storyline, which centres on a senseless act of violence, will draw in characters from all corners of our narrative universe and will, we hope, leave the audience with a clear message.
"Everyone, regardless of how they look, how they dress or any aspect of how they live their life, should be treated with tolerance and respect."