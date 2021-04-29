Local elections 2021: Politics in Burnley, where voters want to talk football
By Mike Stevens
BBC Radio Lancashire political reporter
- Published
It was just over a year ago that the people of Burnley elected their first Conservative MP for over a century.
For textile worker Kyle, the reason for that was clear.
"I think a lot of people felt let down by Labour," he says.
"It used to be for the working class and it feels like we're not the working class anymore."
One of the so-called 'Red Wall' towns, Labour will be keen to avoid losing control of Burnley Council as well.
While the cotton trade has evolved, more than 40,000 people still work in the advanced manufacturing sector across Lancashire.
Rollie Attard, chief operating officer of textile firm Panaz, says the biggest issue facing the industry is still Brexit.
"We're hitting a lot of challenges [and] a lot of logistical issues with large exports," he tells me.
"We're becoming less competitive in Europe as a result."
With some elections postponed from last year, voters in Lancashire will be going to the polls to choose a police and crime commissioner, county councillors and borough and district councillors.
Some people in Burnley will be voting in three different elections.
Pastor Mick Fleming, from Church on the Street, is busy renovating an old gym in the town centre.
As well as somewhere for church services to take place, the building will contain a foodbank, a community space and medical facilities.
He says potential future councillors need to "get their hands dirty".
"[They need to] get up, get on the street and see what the real issues are.
"See the people sat in the doorways begging, see the alcoholic, who's rattling, who's really, really ill, see the children that are going hungry, that have got no food to eat and don't pretend they're not there."
A few minutes away, the beer garden at The Royal Dyche pub - named in honour of the local Premier League club's beloved manager Sean - is beginning to fill up.
Owner Justine Lorriman says local businesses need support from councillors in order to survive the next few months.
"The communication side of things needs to be [improved] going forward out of the pandemic," she says.
"It's about all of us linking together, we all help each other out."
But customers in the beer garden are less keen to talk about the local elections.
As one man puts it: "I'd sooner talk about football, not politics, to be truthful."
It will be interesting to see if that is an attitude shared at the ballot box.
ENGLAND'S ELECTIONS: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across England will vote for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners.
Why does it matter? When parties win control of a council, they decide policies for your area which could affect services ranging from social care to rubbish collection. Find out more about what councils do.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in England, is registered to vote and aged 18 or over on 6 May is eligible. Find your local election here.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk