Indoor concert marks Blackpool Illuminations switch-on
- Published
An indoor concert will mark the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on later this year as the outdoor event has been cancelled for the second year running.
It will be held in the Tower Ballroom instead of outside on the prom in front of the tower due to continuing uncertainty over Covid restrictions.
At least 1,000 tickets will be available for the event, which will also be streamed, on 3 September.
Blackpool Illuminations will run until January next year.
They were extended by two months in an effort to boost the town's tourism industry which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Councillor Gillian Campbell said she was "thrilled" to be able to announce the "curtain-raiser" live concert.
She said there were "still too many uncertainties" to be able to bring back "thousands of people partying on the headland..in a safe and controlled way".
"We are fortunate that we have a world-class ballroom which is currently undergoing a £1m renovation and which will provide a truly fitting stage for the 2021 switch-on concert," she added.