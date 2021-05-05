Covid: Blackpool plans testing scheme for hotel guests
Visitors to Blackpool could be asked to take Covid tests at their hotels in a bid to keep outbreaks at bay once the seaside town fully reopens.
The town's council is in talks with local hospitality businesses about rolling out the voluntary tests.
Concerns about the impact of an influx of tourists on case numbers were raised at the authority's audit committee.
The town has often suffered high infection rates throughout the pandemic.
Liz Petch, a consultant with the council's public health team, told the committee: "We're hoping we'll be able to have test kits available for visitors to use when they are staying in hotels."
She added talks had also been held with bar and restaurant firms to ensure they test staff regularly, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Councillor Kim Critchley said it was "vital" that free test kits from the government continued.
Councillor Rick Scott asked if people would be tested if they were arriving by train or coach.
Ms Petch said there were no procedures for testing train passengers but said the council was "deep in conversation" with coach providers to encourage testing before travel.
However, Clare Smith, president of hoteliers group Stay Blackpool, warned that testing guests would be an extra strain.
"We have enough to do as it is to make our hotels safe with all of the measures we have in place," she said.
