Blackpool boy, 9, killed in lightning strike on playing field
A nine-year-old boy has died after being struck by lightning during a football coaching session.
The child was struck on a playing field in the Common Edge Road area of Blackpool shortly after 17:00 BST when a thunderstorm hit the Lancashire town.
Lancashire Police said he was badly injured and taken to hospital but did not survive.
Spirit of Youth Junior FC, which uses the field, said the boy was taking part in a private coaching session.
Club secretary Daniel Pack said three teams had been due to train this evening but the sessions were cancelled due to the storm.
"The whole committee is devastated and our thoughts are with the boy's family and the coach," he said.
