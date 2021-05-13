Covid: Blackburn over-18s to get vaccine amid Indian variant spike
- Published
People aged 18 and over in parts of Lancashire are to be offered Covid vaccines due to concerns about levels of the Indian variant of the virus.
The jabs are to be offered to people in and around Blackburn and Darwen.
Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said the measure will begin next week and go hand-in-hand with a programme of surge testing in the area.
The development comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not rule out a return to local lockdowns in future.
A council spokeswoman said a meeting was due to be held later before more details about the vaccination programme would be released.
She said: "The council and NHS partners have secured extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that will be made available to anyone in Blackburn with Darwen aged over 18 from next week."
Speaking during a visit to a primary school earlier, Mr Johnson said: "There are a range of things that we could do. We want to make sure we grip it.
"Obviously there's surge testing, surge tracing, making sure that whenever you have a case, you check everybody who's been in contact with that person.
"But if we do have to do other things, then of course, I think the public would want us at this stage to rule nothing out."
Analysis by Rob England, BBC England Data Unit
The recent rise in cases in Blackburn has been confirmed to be linked "in part" to the new Indian variant.
It joins Bolton and Sefton in the North West as well as parts of London in seeing a spread of the newest variant of concern.
In the latest weekly figures, the town recorded the third highest infection rate in England, with an 89% jump in cases compared to the previous week.
As with other areas, mass testing is due to be deployed in hotspots, and there are early indications health teams will be stepping up the vaccination rollout.
However, it's worth noting that although the new variant is thought to spread as easily as previous ones, there's no evidence to suggest it causes more serious illness.
Hospital admissions do not seem to have increased in line with cases, and the area hasn't seen a death with coronavirus for the past six weeks.
