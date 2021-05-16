Jordan Banks: Sunday league clubs in tribute to lightning strike boy
Sunday footballers from more than 80 teams are due to pay tribute to a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning.
Jordan Banks was playing football in a field in Blackpool when he was killed on Tuesday evening.
All teams in the Lancashire Sunday League will observe a minute's silence before their morning matches.
Later in the day a convoy of cars and trucks will drive the length of Blackpool Promenade.
It comes after Liverpool players wore shirts bearing his name ahead of their match against Manchester United on Thursday.
Jordan, a Liverpool supporter, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by lightning at about 17:00 BST but died a short time later.
His father, Matt Banks, described him as "an amazing little person" with "the biggest heart".
He said his son's organs had been donated to three children.
The minute's silence will be observed by clubs across four adult leagues and four junior leagues.
The convoy is scheduled to leave from near the Norbreck Hotel at about 15:00 BST and end at Starr Gate.
Businessman Dave Hall, who organises charity convoys, said as a father he felt moved to honour Jordan.
"I live in Kirkham [near Blackpool] and my seven-year-old lad was also playing football on Tuesday. They had to delay their training session while the storm passed," he said.
"I think what happened has affected everybody."
Two Crowdfunding pages set up in his memory have raised more than £82,000.
Flowers, footballs, football shirts and messages of condolence have been left at the playing field in Common Edge Road.
People have also been posting nine footballs on social media and using the hashtag #RIPLittleMan.
As a sign of respect following the tragic death of the young footballer Jordan Banks. We invite all our clubs, players and officials to join us in a minute’s silence prior to kick off this Sunday,16th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/OqUPFnnQIH— Lancashire Sunday League (@lancssundayleag) May 13, 2021
Jordan won praise for his fundraising efforts earlier this year after raising £3,000 for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle by running 30 miles in 10 days.
He played for Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club, who described him as "an extraordinary young man".
The flag at Blackpool Town Hall was flown at half-mast in tribute to Jordan and Blackpool Tower and the Illuminations arches were lit up in red in homage to his beloved Liverpool.