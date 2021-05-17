Blackpool boy Jordan Banks died due to lightning strike, inquest told
- Published
The inquest into a nine-year-old boy's death has been told he died as a result of being "struck by lightning" while playing football, a coroner has said.
Jordan Banks was fatally injured while "participating in a football coaching session" on playing fields in Blackpool on 11 May, coroner Alan Wilson told a hearing at Blackpool Town Hall.
He said the court had been told the death was due to a lightning strike.
The hearing was adjourned ahead of a full inquest at the court on 21 July.
Mr Wilson told the court Jordan was "participating in a football coaching session on School Road football field when he was said to have been struck by lightning".
He said the nine-year-old was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 18:00 BST.
He said the court had been told Jordan's death was due to being struck by lightning and it was not felt necessary for a post mortem examination to be carried out.
He added that evidence from eye witnesses and medical professionals would be gathered before the full inquest in July.
"In conclusion, the inquest into the death of Jordan Banks is formally opened," he said, adding that he wanted to "express the condolences of everybody here at the coroner's court in Blackpool to Jordan's family", who had preferred not to attend the hearing.
The hearing came a day after footballers from more than 80 Sunday league teams held a minute's silence in memory of Jordan.
Cars and trucks also formed a convoy in tribute to him on Blackpool's promenade.