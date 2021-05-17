Heysham explosion death: 'No quick answers' in investigation
There will be no "quick answers" in the investigation of a house explosion which killed a child and left four others injured, a fire chief has said.
Two-year-old George Hinds died following the blast on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in the early hours of Sunday.
Two houses collapsed and a third was seriously damaged.
Assistant chief fire officer Ben Norman said investigators are working in "the most awful conditions".
He said officers were "very much moving to slow time, to methodically work through what is a very, very difficult site".
He added that investigators were viewing a gas explosion as "the most probable cause, but we'll only confirm that clearly when the experts make their conclusions, which won't be a quick process".
George Arthur Hinds was described by his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, as their "beautiful little angel."
Ms Studholme and Mr Hinds were also injured in the blast, which happened at 02:40 BST.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a major incident was declared after it was reported that there had been an explosion at a property on Mallowdale Avenue and about 40 people were evacuated from their homes.
Heather Brandwood, who runs the Hurley Flyer pub in nearby Morecambe, said she had asked people to donate clothing and toiletries for evacuated residents.
"The community have been absolutely amazing. They arrived in their hundreds, they were queuing in their cars to deliver clothes, toiletries, food," she said.
"We've had 300 messages offering furniture so people have something to start with.
"People have really risen to the cause, it's very humbling."
