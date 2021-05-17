Covid: Blackburn with Darwen over-18s urged to book vaccine
- Published
A public health director has said everyone over-18 should book a Covid vaccination in Blackburn with Darwen.
One thousand extra vaccines a day are being made available in the area to try to halt the spread of the Indian variant.
Prof Dominic Harrison said people would be "surprised how eligible they are".
"If you have gone shopping for your gran, you are performing a caring role and therefore a carer and eligible," he said.
"I want everybody to book," he added.
Across England, only people aged 38 and 39 and over have been invited to book a vaccine so far.
On Thursday, Blackburn with Darwen Council initially said all over-18s would be offered a jab, before later stating only those with underlying conditions could book a vaccination.
Downing Street said local areas should not vaccinate young people earlier than planned.
Prof Harrison said he was "delighted and relieved" the government was sending more vaccines and they could now "surge vaccinate" and "accelerate rates".
"We are offering the vaccine to everyone over 18. There is an NHS eligibility criteria but everybody should book. If they are at all concerned they might not be eligible they should [still] book," he said.
He said when people turned up for vaccinations they would be "surprised how eligible they are", and he believed "a very, very, very large percentage of people" would be able to get the jab.
The prime minister's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had said the best way to protect against the new variant was to ensure vulnerable groups got their second dose of the vaccine.
"We want every part of the country to abide by the advice set out by the JCVI, it's this unified approach that has allowed us to proceed so quickly with our vaccine rollout," he said.
Prof Harrison said he believed Blackburn with Darwen was about 10 days behind Bolton in terms of rise and spread of the Indian variant.
More than 6,200 people were vaccinated in Bolton at the weekend after a sharp spike in infections since mid-April.
Six people were being treated for coronavirus in east Lancashire's hospitals, Prof Harrison said, with five of those from Blackburn, and they were an average age of 55, with one being school age.
Prof Harrison urged those who had already been offered a vaccine and had been "hesitant or unsure" that "now is the time to come".
He said vaccines would be available in a hospital hub, pharmacies, at pop-up vaccination sites and on an articulated lorry - which has been turned into a mobile vaccine centre.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- TREATMENTS: What progress are we making to help people?
- EPIDEMIC v PANDEMIC: What's the difference?
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk