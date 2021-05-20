Burnley footballer Ashley Barnes charged with drink driving
Striker Ashley Barnes was arrested on suspicion of drink driving hours after Burnley FC secured their top flight status.
The 31-year-old was pulled over at 03:00 BST on 11 May on Balmoral Way, Wilmslow, while driving a black Mercedes V Class, police said.
He has since been charged with the offence and is set to appear before magistrates in Stockport on 14 June.
Burnley FC said the matter would be treated "with the upmost seriousness".
A spokesman for the club said: "Burnley Football Club is aware of a police incident involving one of its players, Ashley Barnes.
"As a club with solid values and a strong community ethos, Burnley FC upholds and expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from all its players and staff.
"Therefore, while observing the conclusion of legal proceedings, the club will be treating this matter with the upmost seriousness.
"The player will be subject to internal disciplinary procedures as a result."
The footballer, who lives in Wilmslow, was arrested by police hours after Burnley secured their top-flight status for another season on 10 May, after beating Fulham 2-0.
Barnes came on as an 86th minute substitute in the victory at Craven Cottage.
