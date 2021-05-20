Westminster attack: Man jailed for trying to frame man as terrorist
A man who tried to frame his landlady's partner for inciting the terrorist murder of PC Keith Palmer in revenge over a faulty boiler has been jailed.
Gerald Banyard, 67, sent two packages to police in the aftermath of the 2017 Westminster attack suggesting Ian Anderson-Boles had links to the killer.
Southwark Crown Court heard how Banyard wanted to ruin his life over the feud.
Banyard, of Whalley, Lancashire, was jailed for three years and two months for perverting the course of justice.
'Truly devious'
In May 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring 50 more, before stabbing PC Palmer, 48, to death.
Eight days after the attack, Banyard sent a package to Brighton police station which claimed to be from an American tourist called Kevin, who had found a suspicious note in his hotel room, the court heard.
The note read: "Khalid, stick a cop for the old days" and was signed "Ian" and included Mr Anderson-Boles' mobile phone number.
A second letter was sent to Scotland Yard on 1 April 2017 and again claimed that a man from Eastbourne had been communicating with Masood, giving his phone number.
Southwark Crown Court heard police resources were diverted from investigating the Westminster attack.
Banyard claimed he did not send the packages and was himself framed by an actor now living in the US, who he had gone to drama school with.
He failed to attend court on the last day of his trial earlier this month and was arrested in a hotel in Glasgow after police launched a manhunt.
He had more than £50,000 and $8,350 (USD) in cash with him.
Judge Christopher Hehir described Banyard as a "truly devious and manipulative man".
The court heard Banyard had lived in a flat with his now late father in Eastbourne, in a block owned by his victim's partner, when a dispute over a faulty boiler escalated, culminating in Mr Anderson-Boles kicking the front door in.
"You wanted revenge on Ian Anderson-Boles and you were quite determined to serve it cold," the judge told Banyard.
"I am quite sure you were out to ruin his life completely if you possibly could."
Banyard was given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting Mr Anderson-Boles or his partner, as well as police officers involved in the investigation.
