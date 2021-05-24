Liverpool banner for Blackpool boy killed by lightning to be donated
A banner displayed at Liverpool FC's stadium which honoured a fan who died in a lightning strike will be donated to his club, its creator has said.
Peter Carney, who has made hundreds of Liverpool banners, said he was moved to create one for Jordan Banks, after hearing about his death in Blackpool.
He said he made it to "offer support and comfort" to the nine-year-old's family and friends.
Jordan's dad Matt Banks previously paid tribute to the "amazing little person".
The keen Liverpool fan died shortly after being struck by a lightning as he took part in a coaching session on playing fields at Common Edge Road in Blackpool on 11 May.
Mr Carney said he made the banner, which was on display during Liverpool's 2-0 win on Sunday, because he "wanted to show the supporters were all thinking of the family and friends".
The 62-year-old, from Kirkby, added that he had wanted "to offer support and comfort to them and let them know we were all thinking of them".
"It's devastating [that he died] playing the game he loved," he said.
"It was so unbelievably tragic."
Mr Carney said he would be taking the banner, which featured a reference to Liverpool's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone and Jordan's shirt number, to the boy's junior football club.
Jordan's hometown team Blackpool FC also paid tribute to him before their game on Friday night.
Seasiders supporters and staff took part in a minute's applause before the game and the team wore shirts bearing his name while warming up.
In memory of Jordan Banks, a minute's applause was held by players, staff and parents before each fixture at Saturday's Academy Day.
🧡 #RIPLittleMan
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lSgSuoJkof
May 23, 2021