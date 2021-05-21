Blackpool man murdered neighbour in motiveless attack
- Published
A man who punched his neighbour to the ground before stamping on his head as he lay unconscious has been jailed for life for his murder.
Matthew Pearson, 42, died two weeks after being attacked by Andrew Claydon near his Blackpool home in July 2020.
At Preston Crown Court, the 45-year-old, of Lytham Road, Blackpool was ordered to serve a minimum of 15 years.
Lancashire Police's Det Insp Mark Dickinson said Claydon had never given any reason for attacking Mr Pearson.
The force said CCTV footage showed Claydon was on Lytham Road with a number of other people on 18 July when Mr Pearson came out of his home.
He crossed the road to speak to his neighbour, who then punched him to the ground before stamping on him as he lay unconscious.
About two minutes later, Mr Pearson regained consciousness and returned home before being taken to hospital.
His condition continued to deteriorate and he died on 2 August.
Claydon was found guilty of murder following a trial in May.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Dickinson said it had been "a callous and cowardly attack on a vulnerable man who had little prospect of defending himself".
"The motive for the assault is still unknown as Andrew Claydon has never given a reason why he launched such a vicious assault on a man who presented no threat whatsoever," he said.
