GPS thefts costing farming industry thousands, Lancashire Police say
- Published
A rise in thefts of GPS equipment is costing the farming industry "thousands of pounds", a police force has said.
Lancashire Police said a new rural unit had recovered 93 farm vehicles in April and May following a spate of thefts.
The force said trackers were being stolen to order to supply a global market, with one unit taken locally being recovered in South Africa.
One Lancashire farmer said he had had to hire a tractor at a cost of £1,000 a week to continue working on his farm.
A spokesman for the Lancashire force, which has have set up a dedicated task force after seeing an increase in rural crime since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, said it was carrying out regular roadside checks of vehicles in rural areas to enhance its understanding of the issue.
He said trackers cost at least £10,000 and were fitted to most vehicles used in the fields, including tractors, drillers and harvesters.
Ormskirk farmer Chris Molyneux said thieves had taken kit from his tractor and, as a result, he could not use it as it only worked when the GPS was switched on.
"They took the sat nav off the top and the unit from the inside of the tractor as well," he said.
"I have had to hire a tractor to cover this, so that's £1,000 a week I am paying out."
Fellow farmer Lisa Edwards said she was unable to harvest crops after the equipment on her tractor was stolen.
She said it was practically impossible to do her job without it.
"It controls the time you go up and down the fields with pinpoint accuracy, so that you don't apply too much fertiliser in order to harvest accurately," she said.
Lancashire Police's tactical lead Ch Insp Chris Hardy said the force was determined to deal with the problem.
He said as a result of the new task force, "we're now understanding more around some of the criminal activity in the community".
He added that "more confidence and trust" was also being shown in his officers "and as a result of that, more crime is actually being reported to us".