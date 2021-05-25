Covid: Blackburn MP accuses government of imposing 'lockdown lite'
Blackburn's MP has accused the government of rolling out "lockdown lite through the back door".
Government advice has emerged urging people to avoid travelling in and out of eight areas hardest hit by the Indian coronavirus variant.
The affected areas include Blackburn with Darwen and Burnley in Lancashire.
Kate Hollern said she was "furious" local authorities were not consulted "as it has major implications for businesses and schools".
A Downing Street source told the BBC all affected areas were informed.
Posting on Twitter, Ms Hollern said she "strongly opposes" the government's attempt to introduce new measures "by stealth and without consultation".
The Labour MP also reiterated calls to speed up the vaccine rollout and provide support for businesses and schools.
Advice against non-essential travel to Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton in Greater Manchester and for people there to meet outside where possible was issued on 14 May.
The advice for Burnley, Kirklees, Bedford, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside was published online on Friday without an announcement and urges "an extra cautious approach".
Blackburn with Darwen recorded 281 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 20 May, the second highest in England, while Burnley had 76 infections.
Blackburn's director of public health Professor Dominic Harrison said the affected areas "were not consulted with, warned of, notified about, or alerted to this guidance".
He said he asked the government on Monday evening for evidence to show whether the move is justified and had not received a response.
A spokesman for the Lancashire Resilience Forum - a partnership including local authorities and emergency services - said: "We have raised this with government and are having discussions later today."
The guidance is published on a page on the government's website entitled "what you can and cannot do".
Two other areas in Lancashire are among the top 10 places with the highest number of infections in England.
However, Rossendale, which has slightly more than Burnley with 77 cases per 100,000, and Hyndburn, which has 67, have not been issued with the new guidance.