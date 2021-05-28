Marks & Spencer stabbings: Man charged after women attacked in Burnley
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after two women were stabbed at a Marks & Spencer store.
A staff member in her 40s and a shopper in her 60s were attacked in the St James Street store at 09:30 GMT on 2 December.
Munawar Hussain, 57, was charged on Tuesday following a counter-terrorism investigation, Lancashire Police said.
He was detained under the Mental Health Act and was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
