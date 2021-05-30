BBC News

George Hinds: Morecambe convoy tribute to gas blast victim

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionGeorge Hinds' family thanked people for their support

More than 100 vehicles have driven in convoy in tribute to the toddler George Hinds, who died in a gas blast.

The two-year-old was killed in the explosion in Heysham, Lancashire, on 16 May.

Hundreds of people watched the vehicles, decorated with characters from George's favourite cartoon Paw Patrol, drive from Morecambe Football Club to the resort's promenade.

"This convoy would have been a dream come true for George," his family said.

The convoy of vehicles was also raising funds for a memorial garden and the child bereavement charity Tigerlily Trust.

George's family, who described him as "our little angel", earlier thanked "everyone for their overwhelming support".

image copyrightKestral Aerial
image captionBystanders watched the convoy travel to Morecambe promenade

George's parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, were injured in the explosion but have been discharged from hospital.

A man, aged 44, and a 50-year-old woman were also taken to hospital with critical injuries.

image captionPolice said the explosion was caused by a cut gas pipe

The blast destroyed two homes and badly damaged a third.

Debris fell on to nearby streets and fields, while local residents said it sounded "like a bomb going off".

Earlier this week, Lancashire Police said the explosion was caused by a gas pipe being cut inside a neighbouring house.

The force is investigating how and why the pipe became severed and is treating it as a criminal investigation.

