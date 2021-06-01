Covid: Blackburn health chief calls for under-18s vaccinations
Covid-19 vaccines for 12 to 18-year-olds are "desperately needed" to fight rising case numbers in the area with England's highest infection rate, its public health director has said.
Blackburn with Darwen's Prof Dominic Harrison said he wanted the Pfizer jab to be approved for the age group.
He said rates were "exceptionally high" in the area's 17 and 18-year-olds.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DoHSC) said "no decisions have been made" over vaccinating children.
The latest government figures show that Blackburn with Darwen has a rate of 416.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the week leading up to 31 May, an increase of 135 on the figure from seven days before.
Neighbouring Bolton has seen its rate drop from 452.1 cases per 100,000 to 386 cases per 100,000 in the same period, while the nearby areas of Rossendale, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley Burnley and Preston and South Ribble all saw an increase in their infection rates.
Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Prof Harrison said the cases were mostly in the 12 to 18 age group and 13 out of the 21 cases currently being treated in local hospitals were people aged below 55.
He said that was a "very big shift" from the previous waves of the virus, adding that it was a "good sign of the protective effect of the vaccine" amongst those who have had both doses.
He said he hoped the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) would approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for under-18s as soon as possible.
The MHRA said an application to approve the vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds was being considered.
A DoHSC spokesman said "no decisions have been made on whether children should be offered vaccinations", but currently, none of the vaccines approved for use in the UK have been authorised for use in children.
Analysis
By Rob England, BBC England Data Unit
A situation is clearly emerging across the North West, but at the moment, it is difficult to say whether public health officials will be overly concerned for people's lives.
Cases are rising, but largely in younger age groups, who are less likely to get seriously ill and put strain on the NHS.
The vaccine rollout is also moving at pace, with an estimated 90% of people over the age of 40 having had a first jab.
However, there are hotspots like Blackburn emerging, driven by the Indian variant, with more widespread outbreaks across all age groups.
Undoubtedly, there will be a sense of urgency to fully vaccinate older people in these areas as the virus spreads through the age groups, as we've seen with previous outbreaks.