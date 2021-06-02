Covid: Keep Lancashire's schools closed after half term, says union
- Published
Schools in Lancashire should stay shut for a week after half term, a teachers' union has said.
Ian Watkinson from the National Education Union (NEU) has called for a week of home-learning to stem the spread of the Covid-19 Indian variant.
He said schools were driving transmission and a circuit-breaker would "seem to be the right call".
Lancashire had 10 areas in the top 20 worst-affected by coronavirus cases in England in the week to 28 May.
The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.
Blackburn with Darwen currently has the highest Covid-19 rates in England.
It had 436 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the week ending 28 May, while Rossendale had 312 cases.
The average area in England had 16 cases.
Mr Watkinson, an executive member of the NEU, said combining the half term holiday with a period of home-learning for all but the children of key workers and vulnerable children could slow transmission, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It comes as ministers pledged £1.4bn to help schools tackle the disruption to education caused by the pandemic.
'Another wave'
Mr Watkinson, who also chairs the NEU's health and safety group, said the move would cause less disruption to education than having multiple bubbles of children being forced to self-isolate after possible contact with Covid cases.
Lancashire has seen a rise in cases involving the so-called Indian variant, now named the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant across the UK have risen by 3,535 to 6,959 since last week.
Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire's director of public health, said: "It feels like we are at the foothills of another wave of this Delta variant."
He told BBC Radio Lancashire he did not want to see sanctions placed on the county but wanted "more support" and more people to get their first and second vaccinations, which "seemed to be working even with the Delta variant".
Blackburn with Darwen's public health director, Prof Dominic Harrison, has called for "desperately needed" vaccines for 12 to 18-year-olds, with rates "exceptionally high" among the area's 17 and 18-year-olds.
The NEU wrote to the directors of public health in Blackburn with Darwen and Burnley last week officially requesting a fortnight-long half term closure for schools in those areas.
Since then there has been a deteriorating picture across the county.
The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people had more than trebled in Blackburn with Darwen and Preston and more than quadrupled in Hyndburn and South Ribble in the week to 27 May.
It had also jumped to six times higher in Fylde, nine times higher in Ribble Valley and 15 times higher in Rossendale.
Three areas of the county - Blackpool, Lancaster and Wyre - had seen their rates fall over the same period.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We are currently advising schools to continue to follow the national government guidelines."
