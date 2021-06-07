Artist calls for Blackpool seafront sculpture to be removed
An artist is calling for his sculpture to be removed from Blackpool seafront because it is decaying.
Liam Curtin claims his piece High Tide Organ has never been properly maintained since it was installed near South Pier in 2002.
Mr Curtin, who also created the Meccano Bridge in Bolton, said his Blackpool work was only meant to be in place for 12 years.
Blackpool Council has been contacted for a comment.
The 50ft (15m) artwork uses wave energy to force water up into large organ pipes to create a sound that is tuned to B flat.
Mr Curtin raised most of the £90,000 cost for the project himself.
"The council said it has never had the money to maintain it but always seems to find money to put other pieces on the promenade," he said.
"On four different occasion when I have contacted them they said they have lost the maintenance document I left for them."
Mr Curtin said heavy steel pipes had come loose over the years and he is concerned they could be a health and safety hazard.
"I am very worried," he said.