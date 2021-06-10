Covid: Burnley man, 82, returns to lollipop job after surviving virus
An 82-year-old lollipop man has said it felt "absolutely superb" to return to work after spending six weeks in intensive care with coronavirus.
Peter Griffiths, who has helped children cross the road for 22 years in Burnley, Lancashire, was admitted to hospital on 27 December.
Mr Griffiths said it was "frightening" but all he could think about was "getting back to school".
While patrolling the crossing, he said: "There is life in the old dog yet."
Mr Griffiths told BBC North West Tonight he believes he caught the virus helping an elderly neighbour who had fallen in their home.
He said his neighbour tested positive, and soon after he also did.
Mr Griffiths said he had thoughts of "throwing in the towel a couple of times" while in hospital, but he found determination to fight the virus.
The lollipop man, who patrols the crossing of Worsthorne Primary School, was presented with Lancashire County Council's Unsung Hero award in 2019.
On returning to work, he said: "It is so nice to see the children, parents and teachers... long may it continue.
"My goal was always to get out of intensive care, and get home to get myself better."
He said his next goal was "to go to the pub for a pint".