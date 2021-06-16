Cannabis worth £1m found in Blackpool Central Club
A three-floor cannabis farm filled with plants worth more than £1m has been found in a disused nightclub once made famous by pop star Robbie Williams.
Officers discovered about 1,500 plants in the former Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool on Friday.
The venue was a popular part of the resort's club circuit and featured in the video for the singer's 2005 hit Advertising Space.
A London man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
Lancashire Police said he had since been released under investigation.
A force spokesman said officers searching the club had found "extensive electrical equipment", bunk beds and a set of gym equipment, along with the plants.
He said the search was undertaken with "assistance from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service... after concerns about possible structural issues".
He added that with help from Blackpool Council, the site had been "cleared, with the plants and equipment to be destroyed".
