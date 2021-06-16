Blackpool mum who killed baby daughter has jail term increased
- Published
A woman who killed her baby daughter has had her prison sentence increased to eight years by the Court of Appeal.
Eight-month-old Francesca Haworth was suffocated at a house in Blackpool in 2018 and died from asphyxiation.
Her mother Caitlin Jones, 22, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for five years and eight months in April.
Following a referral by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) under the unduly lenient sentence scheme, her sentence was increased by two years four months.
Oliver Glasgow QC, representing the AGO, said the sentencing judge reduced Jones' sentence too much when considering her personal circumstances.
The court heard Jones had made several internet searches related to suffocating babies in the hours before her daughter's death before trying to delete them from her devices.
Mr Glasgow said there had been "a considered period of time" during which she "looked at the consequences of the actions she would carry out".
Jones later told police she been asleep when the searches were made and had woken in the morning to find Francesca with a blanket wrapped tightly around her face.
'Unable to resist'
The court heard her relationship with her partner had deteriorated to the point of being "loveless" and she was said to have had mental health difficulties, though no expert evidence was produced.
Mr Glasgow said she had "experienced difficulties and said to her friends she could not cope" but it had been "apparent she was regarded by those who knew her as a good mother".
Fiona Horlick QC, defending, said Jones had cared "very deeply" for her daughter and the case was not one "where the death of a child is an endpoint in a long course of conduct".
Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Mrs Justice Juliet May and Judge Geoffrey Marson QC, said it was still not known why Jones killed her daughter, who was described as "happy and healthy", and there was "a significant aggravating feature of Francesca's vulnerability".
She said the baby's age "meant she was unable to resist the adverse attention of her mother".
"In these circumstances, we do have difficulty as to why [the sentencing judge] gave such great weight to the offender's personal mitigation," she added.
"The sentence of five years eight months is quashed and a sentence of eight years will be substituted."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk