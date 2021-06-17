BBC News

Ormskirk primary school fire leaves rooms damaged

image copyrightStratus Imagery
image captionThree rooms in the school were on fire when the emergency services arrived

A blaze at a primary school in Lancashire has severely damaged three rooms in the building.

The fire at Asmall Primary School in Ormskirk began at about 19:30 BST and billowed out huge plumes of smoke.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the rooms were "well alight" when it arrived at the scene but has not said if anyone has been injured.

The school will be closed on Friday as a result of the damage, the fire service tweeted on Thursday evening.

Six crews, including some from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, tackled the flames and operations were scaled back after 21:00.

