Covid-19: Hospital cases treble in Central Lancashire
The number of patients with Covid in Central Lancashire's hospitals has trebled in a week.
Figures from the trust which runs the Royal Preston, Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals showed there were 61 Covid patients on 17 June.
About a third are thought to have caught it after being admitted, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LTH) said it had taken "immediate action".
The figures are the highest since 25 February, but still far short of the peak of 193 in December.
No Covid patients were receiving mechanical ventilation.
A memo to staff on 16 June said there were 57 Covid patients across its sites and 18 of them were suspected to have been infected with the virus after being hospitalised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The trust said there were "significant daily rises" in hospital-acquired infections, mostly from the more transmissible Delta variant, which originated in India.
The increase in hospitalisations in Central Lancashire comes around three weeks after a significant rise in Covid case rates across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
Covid in Central Lancashire in the week to 17 June
Preston - rate per 100,000 population - 323 - up 22% (462 cases)
Chorley - rate per 100,000 population - 285 - up 23% (337 cases)
South Ribble - rate per 100,000 population - 305 - down 7% (338 cases)
Last week the trust suspended visiting for most adult inpatients in response to rising Covid cases across its sites, including an outbreak on a ward at the Royal Preston Hospital which has since been closed to new admissions.
The trust's medical director Dr Gerry Skailes said: "The safety of patients and our staff is our top priority and we have taken immediate action within our hospitals to limit the risk of the virus spreading."
