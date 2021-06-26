Warton crash: Four arrested after man, 19, killed
Four people have been arrested after a 19-year-old man died in a crash.
Police said the man was found injured following the collision involving a Ford Transit Connect Van in Lodge Lane in Warton, Lancashire, at about 01:05 BST.
He was taken to hospital where he died, Lancashire Police added.
The four who were arrested - two men, a boy and a woman - are all from Warton and three of them needed hospital treatment.
A 21-year-old man was held at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drink or drug driving.
Another man, aged 36, and a 17-year-old boy - who were taken to hospital with whiplash injuries - were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 31-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with a lower back injury, has been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in hospital.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.