Man arrested after Darwen pedestrian struck by car dies
- Published
A man who suffered multiple injuries when he was struck by a car has died in hospital, police have said.
The 44-year-old suffered serious chest, head and abdominal injuries when he was hit on Pole Lane, Darwen, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Lancashire Police said he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died on Sunday.
A 24-year-old Blackburn man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
A force spokesman said the man had since been released under investigation.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Andrew Hemingway said the man's death was "very sad and tragic", adding: "My thoughts are with the man involved and his family at this time."
