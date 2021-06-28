Alec Driver death: Man jailed after 2007 attack victim dies
- Published
A man already serving a jail sentence has been convicted of murdering a man he attacked and left in a coma 14 years ago.
Mark Cranfield was originally jailed for attempted murder after stamping on the head of Alec Driver, 41, in Blackpool, Lancashire, in 2007.
Cranfield has now admitted murder after Mr Driver died in April 2019, leading to a fresh charge.
The 40-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.
However, because he had already served more than 14 years, he was told he would be able to apply for parole after serving a further three years and 123 days.
Preston Crown Court heard how Mr Driver was at his partner's flat in Horsebridge Road, Blackpool, drinking with Cranfield and others on 27 February 2007.
'Sickening attack'
Cranfield became increasingly aggressive to Mr Driver, pushing him down stairs has he tried to leave the flat and then punching him to the floor.
He then kicked him and stamped on him with both feet before returning to the flat and boasted about what he had done.
He returned repeatedly to attack the unconscious man, who was left in a vegetative state until his death two years ago.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a direct consequence of the injuries he suffered.
Det Insp Mark Dickinson, of Lancashire Police, said Mr Driver had suffered a "sickening" level of violence.
Mr Driver's family said in a statement: "Our one consolation as a family is that he outlived our father who prayed daily for him."
