Oswaldtwistle cannabis farm: Four men arrested in raids
Four people have been arrested after police literally followed their nose to find what is thought to be among Lancashire's biggest ever cannabis farms.
Officers noticing a strong smell found the set-up in a warehouse on Commercial Street in Oswaldtwistle in August last year.
The plants are thought to have had a street value of at least £3.5m.
Four men have been held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis.
Boxes filled with pre-packaged bags of cannabis resin and bush were found in what police described as a drugs distribution centre.
The men, from Burnley, Nelson, and Blackburn and aged 33-59, were arrested during raids on Tuesday.
Lancashire Police also seized suspected Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.
Det Ch Insp Tim Brown said it was "a complex investigation looking into the large-scale importation of drugs from Europe into East Lancashire."
He said inquiries were "very much ongoing" and appealed for information.
