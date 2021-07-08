Former Blackburn councillor claims Labour did not act on bullying
By Rahila Bano
BBC Asian Network
- Published
A former councillor has accused the Labour Party of failing to act over her claims of bullying and intimidation.
Saima Afzal was elected as one of the first Muslim female councillors on Blackburn with Darwen Council in 2018 but she was deselected by the local Labour party two years later.
She said she was sidelined by some male Muslim members for being outspoken.
Labour declined to comment on Ms Afzal's claims but said the party took all allegations seriously.
Ms Afzal and fellow Labour candidate Maryam Batan were seen as trailblazers when they were elected in May 2018.
In February 2020, they stood for re-selection but two other Asian women were chosen to replace them in the upcoming local elections.
The party later reinstated Ms Batan.
Ms Afzal said she was deselected because she challenged views held by some of the Muslim male councillors.
Speaking at her final council meeting, she said she would "speak out against homophobia, racism, sexism wherever I see it and whoever I see it within".
"That [stance] was my crime," she said.
Ms Afzal made an official complaint to the Labour party in February 2020, alleging bullying and intimidation. She resubmitted the complaint two months later, but has yet to receive a response.
Two other Muslim women, from nearby Greater Manchester, have told the BBC they have also been intimidated by Muslim men during their time with the party.
One woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said more women need to make a stand as "at the moment what's happening is lot of voices are unheard and women are afraid to come forward".
Oldham's first Muslim female council leader Arooj Shah said these accounts were a painful reminder of what she experienced a few years ago.
"I wouldn't get invited to stuff [and] there would be meetings held predominantly by men for men," she said.
"I'd walk in and it was like 'what is she doing? Doesn't she find it uncomfortable?'"
Ms Shah said she was offered support from Labour at the time and does not believe the attitudes she faced are a problem associated with just one political organisation.
A Labour spokesman said the party took "all complaints extremely seriously".
"They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken," he said, adding that the party was "fully committed to increasing the diversity of our elected representatives".