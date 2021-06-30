Burnley man admits murdering doctor and teenage daughter
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a doctor and her teenage daughter whose bodies were discovered in their fire-damaged home.
Shahbaz Khan, 51, had been on trial for the killings of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, in Burnley.
Last week, the handyman told the jury at Preston Crown Court he believed another person killed them after he left their home on 30 September.
But Khan, of Ribble Avenue in Burnley, changed his pleas to guilty earlier.
He also admitted a third count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
His wife, Rabia Shahbaz, 45, also of Ribble Avenue, denies doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice, namely giving a false alibi for Khan, and remains on trial.
Judge Mr Justice Goss said it was likely jurors would start their deliberations on Thursday.
Prosecutor David McLachlan QC, previously told jurors that Khan, a former computer network engineer in his native Pakistan, strangled Dr Sacharvi and then attacked her daughter when she returned from school.
The court heard he then set fires at the property, including the severe burning of Miss Mangrio in the lounge, an attempt to set Dr Sacharvi alight in the upstairs front bedroom and another blaze in the kitchen before their bodies were discovered on 1 October .
After his arrest, the married father-of-four claimed supernatural spirits called Robert and Rita, known in the Islamic faith as jinns, had been responsible for the deaths.
He then wrote to various people from prison claiming Rita and Dr Sacharvi had killed Miss Mangrio before an "angry" Robert then went upstairs and killed the doctor.
He later accepted this was not the case during his trial but claimed another person entered the house after he left the address at about 22:00 BST and killed them.
Police later found jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds belonging to Dr Sacharvi in a loft at Khan's home, which he claimed the doctor asked him to keep for "security purposes" whenever she left the country.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk