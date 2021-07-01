BBC News

Euxton stolen puppies retrieved after police stop car

image captionThe bulldog-type puppies were reunited with their owner in Euxton

Eight puppies stolen in a burglary were retrieved by police in just under two hours after officers stopped the suspected thieves in a car.

Police were called to the burglary at a home in Euxton, Lancashire, on Wednesday afternoon and later acted on a tip-off about the vehicle.

They stopped the car on the M61 near Chorley where they found the bulldog-type dogs and arrested two people.

Lancashire Police said it had been a "cracking team effort".

The puppies were later reunited with their owner, a spokesman for the force said.

A man was held on suspicion of burglary and a woman on suspicion of theft.

