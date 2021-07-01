Burnley doctor and daughter murderer's wife guilty over false alibi
The wife of a man who murdered a doctor and her daughter has been found guilty of giving him a false alibi.
Preston Crown Court had heard Rabia Shahbaz, 45, lied to the police about Shahbaz Khan's whereabouts after he murdered Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, in Burnley.
She told detectives Khan had been at home on the day the pair were killed.
She was convicted of perverting the course of justice a day after her husband admitted murder.
The prosecution said Shahbaz had lied in a witness statement shortly after her husband was arrested on suspicion of murders, telling police he was at their family home all day on 30 September 2020.
She later claimed she was confused about dates because of a combination of stress, upset and a lack of sleep and food, and told the court she thought her husband was working at at his part-time job at Tesco that day.
The bodies of Dr Sacharvi and her daughter were discovered at their fire-damaged semi-detached house on Colne Road on 1 October 2020.
Giving evidence, Khan, who had carried out various odd jobs at the house, had claimed he believed another person took their lives after he left the address at about 22:00 BST on 30 September.
The father-of-four had also claimed that supernatural spirits, known in the Islamic faith as jinns, were responsible for the deaths.
A sentencing date for Shahbaz and Khan, both of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, has yet to be fixed, but Mr Justice Goss warned Shahbaz that it was "inevitable that you are going to receive a prison sentence".
Following the trial, Dr Sacharvi's husband Wahid Bux Shaikh said he still could not "understand why this has happened and how anyone could do such an awful thing".
"I have watched and listened to this trial every day and it has broken my heart to hear what they have gone through," he said, adding that he had "lost anything that meant anything to me".
Miss Mangrio's father Shaukat Mangrio said she would "always remain in my heart".
"The worst day of my life was when she was brutally murdered without mercy," he said.
He added that he could not "explain all the emotions I am feeling", but was relieved Khan and Shahbaz had "been brought to justice".
